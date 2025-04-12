Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Has $409,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 71.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,881 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $95.41 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The company has a market capitalization of $71.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.87.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.