Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.95 and traded as high as C$8.86. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at C$8.69, with a volume of 1,224,033 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FVI. Cibc World Mkts lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, CIBC downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.97 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.97.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc is engaged in precious and base metal mining and related activities in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Cote d’Ivoire. The company operates the open pit Lindero gold mine in northern Argentina, the underground Yaramoko mine in southwestern Burkina Faso, the underground San Jose silver and gold mine in southern Mexico, the underground Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine in southern Peru, and is developing the open pit Seguela gold mine in southwestern Cote d’Ivoire.

