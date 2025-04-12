Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 138,860 Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 62.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,860 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 35,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 429,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in New Mountain Finance by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the period. 32.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of New Mountain Finance from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NMFC opened at $9.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.36. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $12.81. The company has a market capitalization of $996.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 30.28%. The company had revenue of $92.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.23 million. On average, analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

In other news, Director David Ogens purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $57,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,988.80. The trade was a 2.87 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

