Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Receives $20.54 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.63.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BEN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $17.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Franklin Resources has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $26.16.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 196.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $53,676,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,531,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,658,000 after buying an additional 2,241,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,935,292 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,557,000 after buying an additional 1,673,971 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,438,863 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $130,645,000 after buying an additional 1,599,849 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,403,875 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $190,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,478 shares during the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Free Report

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.