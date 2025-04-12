Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Receives $20.54 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.63.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on BEN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.
View Our Latest Research Report on Franklin Resources
Franklin Resources Stock Performance
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 196.92%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $53,676,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,531,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,658,000 after buying an additional 2,241,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,935,292 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,557,000 after buying an additional 1,673,971 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,438,863 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $130,645,000 after buying an additional 1,599,849 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,403,875 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $190,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,478 shares during the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Franklin Resources
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin Resources
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.