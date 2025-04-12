GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,685 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $19,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $488,531,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,841,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,520,000 after buying an additional 2,506,417 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,537,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,378,000 after buying an additional 2,155,429 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,067,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,751,000 after buying an additional 1,252,613 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,428,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

GEHC opened at $62.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.06. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.65 and a 52 week high of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.13%. On average, research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.73.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

