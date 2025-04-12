Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Grows Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,358,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,169,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,987 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,606,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,130,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,092 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,105,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,076,790,000 after purchasing an additional 407,750 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,636,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,026,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,397,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $894,787,000 after buying an additional 140,255 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $102.31 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.29 and a 52 week high of $108.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.84 and a 200 day moving average of $106.70.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

