Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Has $242,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 280.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of URTH. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,715,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 193.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 219.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,523,000 after acquiring an additional 192,199 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust boosted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust now owns 127,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,894,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI World ETF Price Performance

Shares of URTH opened at $146.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.41 and its 200-day moving average is $157.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.98. iShares MSCI World ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.93 and a fifty-two week high of $164.21.

iShares MSCI World ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

