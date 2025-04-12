Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 199.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,557 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $474,000. Eley Financial Management Inc increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 190.9% during the 4th quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 17,373 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 237.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 28,010 shares in the last quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 205.7% during the 4th quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 40,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 27,567 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

SCHM stock opened at $24.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.91. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $30.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.0776 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.



The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

