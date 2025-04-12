Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Invests $247,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,901,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 59,248 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJS opened at $21.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.78 and a 200 day moving average of $21.90. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $22.45.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1169 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

