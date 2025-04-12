Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Raises Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 320.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,482 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 92,822 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 182.7% in the 4th quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 2,289,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,451 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDX stock opened at $22.07 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $25.17. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.04.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.1057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th. This is an increase from Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

(Free Report)

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.