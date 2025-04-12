Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Reduces Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 388 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 462 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enzi Wealth raised its position in shares of Netflix by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $918.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $960.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $884.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $542.01 and a 12-month high of $1,064.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. FBN Securities began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $800.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,175.00 target price (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,017.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total value of $5,087,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,338,500. This trade represents a 27.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total transaction of $23,360,364.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,933.10. The trade was a 98.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,312 shares of company stock worth $267,919,297 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

