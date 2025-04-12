Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Global Net Lease by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 32,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $6.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.19. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $9.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,629,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,951,130.35. This trade represents a 10.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upgraded Global Net Lease from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

