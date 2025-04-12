Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) Insider Ian Tyler Purchases 1,180 Shares

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Free Report) insider Ian Tyler acquired 1,180 shares of Grafton Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 835 ($10.93) per share, for a total transaction of £9,853 ($12,896.60).

Grafton Group Stock Performance

Shares of GFTU stock opened at GBX 849.80 ($11.12) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.60. Grafton Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 790.90 ($10.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,097 ($14.36). The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 868.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 935.26.

Grafton Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 26.50 ($0.35) per share. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This is a boost from Grafton Group’s previous dividend of $10.50. Grafton Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.40) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Monday, March 10th.

About Grafton Group

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building materials, paint, tools, ironmongery, fixings, and accessories, workwear and PPE, and spare parts; materials and plant for mechanical services, heating, plumbing, and air movement; and trade, DIY, and self-build markets with building materials, timber, doors and floors, plumbing and heating, bathrooms, and landscaping products under the Selco, Leyland SDM, Chadwicks, MacBlair, Isero, Polvo, Gunters en Meuser, TG Lynes, and IKH brands.

