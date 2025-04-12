GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.40, but opened at $36.02. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF shares last traded at $35.28, with a volume of 10,845,063 shares traded.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.46 and a 200 day moving average of $61.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oriental Harbor Investment Fund bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,892,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 456.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,010,000 after buying an additional 358,478 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 1,006.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 128,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after buying an additional 116,527 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,307,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 50.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 47,800 shares during the last quarter.

About GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

