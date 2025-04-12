Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 277,253 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 56,704 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDD. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Passumpsic Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Christopher Gunsten purchased 3,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,031.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,873. The trade was a 6.72 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Performance

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $12.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $202.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

(Free Report)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. Its projects include channel and port maintenance, channel deepening and port expansion, coastal protection and restoration, as well as land reclamation. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.