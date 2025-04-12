Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Trading Up 17.6% – Time to Buy?

Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 17.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 12.20 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12 ($0.16). Approximately 327,631,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 369% from the average daily volume of 69,864,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.20 ($0.13).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Greatland Gold from GBX 19 ($0.25) to GBX 20 ($0.26) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.63. The stock has a market cap of £1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.07, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 0.22 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Greatland Gold plc will post 1.1007194 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greatland Gold plc is a mining development and exploration company with a focus on precious and base metals.

