Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Sold by Manhattan West Asset Management LLC

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 276.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 472.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GO opened at $14.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $27.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Grocery Outlet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Steven K. Wilson sold 6,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $87,935.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,706.68. This trade represents a 3.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $31,082.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,020.32. This represents a 6.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,050 and have sold 17,756 shares valued at $216,892. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Grocery Outlet Profile

(Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.