Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Trading 5.3% Higher – Here’s Why

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.32 and last traded at $27.32. Approximately 1,055 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Grupo Simec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 6th.

Grupo Simec Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.29.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grupo Simec stock. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. 0.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Simec

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

Recommended Stories

