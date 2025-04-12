Head-To-Head Analysis: Nextnrg (NXXT) vs. Its Competitors

Risk and Volatility

Nextnrg has a beta of -0.57, indicating that its stock price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nextnrg’s rivals have a beta of 1.19, indicating that their average stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.6% of Nextnrg shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are held by institutional investors. 81.7% of Nextnrg shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nextnrg and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nextnrg $27.77 million -$10.47 million -0.46 Nextnrg Competitors $9.27 billion $203.76 million 18.09

Profitability

Nextnrg’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Nextnrg. Nextnrg is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Nextnrg and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextnrg -62.85% N/A -295.04% Nextnrg Competitors -4.84% -26.44% 0.42%

Summary

Nextnrg rivals beat Nextnrg on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Nextnrg

NextNRG, Inc. engages in the provision of fuel delivery services. Its app-based interface provides customers with the ability to select the time and location of their fueling. It offers diesel, red diesel, and REC-90. The company was founded by Michael D. Farkas on March 28, 2019 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

