Head-To-Head Comparison: Tevogen Bio (NASDAQ:TVGN) versus Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT)

Tevogen Bio (NASDAQ:TVGN – Get Free Report) and Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.3% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 56.6% of Tevogen Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Tevogen Bio alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tevogen Bio and Windtree Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tevogen Bio N/A N/A -$70,000.00 N/A N/A Windtree Therapeutics N/A N/A -$20.29 million ($823.47) 0.00

Volatility & Risk

Tevogen Bio has a beta of -0.84, indicating that its stock price is 184% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Windtree Therapeutics has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Tevogen Bio and Windtree Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tevogen Bio 0 0 2 0 3.00 Windtree Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Tevogen Bio currently has a consensus price target of $7.10, suggesting a potential upside of 557.41%. Windtree Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $350.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26,215.79%. Given Windtree Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Windtree Therapeutics is more favorable than Tevogen Bio.

Profitability

This table compares Tevogen Bio and Windtree Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tevogen Bio N/A -396.07% 749.97% Windtree Therapeutics N/A -362.76% -79.65%

Summary

Tevogen Bio beats Windtree Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tevogen Bio

(Get Free Report)

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. operates as a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company that develops off-the-shelf precision T cell therapies for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders. The company develops TVGN 489, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment and prevention of chronic lingering symptoms of the disease (Long COVID), as well as COVID-19 in B cell immune suppressed acute COVID-19 patients without a B cell cancer indication, elderly and infirm acute COVID-19 patients, and acute COVID-19 in patients on T cell suppressing drugs, including solid organ transplant patients. It is also developing TVGN 601 for treating multiple sclerosis; TVGN 930 for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus associated lymphomas; TVGN 920 for treating cervical cancer; and TVGN 960 for the treatment of mouth and throat cancer. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

About Windtree Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular diseases. The company’s lead product candidate is istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock. It also develops AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants; Surfaxin, a lyophilized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension; and oral and intravenous SERCA2a activator, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of chronic and acute heart failure. In addition, it is developing aPKCi Inhibitor for the treatment of cutaneous malignancies and solid tumors that is in preclinical trials. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with Universita degli Studi di Milano-Bicocca for the discovery and development of new SERCA2a compounds for the treatment of chronic and acute human heart failure; a strategic alliance with Laboratorios del Dr. Esteve, S.A. for the development, marketing, and sale of a portfolio of potential KL4 surfactant products; license, development and commercialization agreement with Lee’s Pharmaceutical (HK) Ltd. and Zhaoke Pharmaceutical (Hefei) Co. Ltd.; license agreement with Philip Morris USA, Inc. and Johnson & Johnson; and collaboration with Battelle Memorial Institute for development of its ADS for use in its phase III program. The company was formerly known as Discovery Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2016. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Warrington, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Tevogen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tevogen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.