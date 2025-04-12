Heidelberg Materials (ETR:HEI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Heidelberg Materials AG (ETR:HEI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €129.03 ($146.63) and traded as high as €151.20 ($171.82). Heidelberg Materials shares last traded at €148.30 ($168.52), with a volume of 623,099 shares traded.
Heidelberg Materials Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €155.25 and its 200-day moving average price is €129.42. The company has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.30.
About Heidelberg Materials
Heidelberg Materials AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products; natural stone aggregates, including sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Heidelberg Materials
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Robinhood Strategies Could Be a Game-Changer for Young Investors
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Are These 3 Retail Stocks Oversold or Really in Trouble?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- IONQ & RGTI Join DARPA Quantum Initiative: High Stakes Are Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberg Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberg Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.