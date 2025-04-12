Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Trading Down 8.4% – Here’s Why

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) fell 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.19 and last traded at $6.31. 376,044 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,776,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.
Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Up 2.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $985.70 million, a P/E ratio of 162.67 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.12.
Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $355.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.66 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 4.39%. Research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile
Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.
