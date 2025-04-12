Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Trading Down 8.4% – Here’s Why

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) fell 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.19 and last traded at $6.31. 376,044 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,776,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $985.70 million, a P/E ratio of 162.67 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.12.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $355.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.66 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 4.39%. Research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 805.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 46,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 41,205 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,282,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,590,000 after buying an additional 396,666 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 340,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 20,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

