Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Hello Group in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Hello Group Price Performance

Hello Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of MOMO stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $763.62 million, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.06. Hello Group has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $8.38.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.

Institutional Trading of Hello Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Hello Group in the 4th quarter worth $8,616,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Hello Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hello Group by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 35,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 11,484 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Hello Group by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 21,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

About Hello Group

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

