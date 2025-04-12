Heritage Trust Co Invests $1.44 Million in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Heritage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.39.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.6 %

EMR stock opened at $100.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.34. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $134.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.