Heritage Trust Co Invests $373,000 in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Heritage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,691,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,661,000 after purchasing an additional 193,602 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,336,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,157,000 after buying an additional 1,190,154 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,915,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,794,000 after buying an additional 148,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $318,532,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,921,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,884,000 after purchasing an additional 298,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Barclays cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.44.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total transaction of $6,322,069.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,442.06. The trade was a 83.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 11,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $1,216,378.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,941.26. The trade was a 63.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,570 shares of company stock worth $7,538,449 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $104.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.35 and a 1-year high of $116.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 20.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 49.79%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

