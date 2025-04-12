Heritage Trust Co Invests $466,000 in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Heritage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Clorox by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 300.0% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $141.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $171.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 316.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $173.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $139.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.75.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

