Heritage Trust Co Invests $949,000 in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Heritage Trust Co bought a new stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,435 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Sterling Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,367,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,911 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $112,216,000 after buying an additional 11,228 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 75,837 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $20,942,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 56,933 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 28.3% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 15,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CI. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $403.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $355.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 2,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.35, for a total value of $737,391.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,924.85. This trade represents a 30.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 4,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total value of $1,511,020.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,065,198.52. The trade was a 14.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,751 shares of company stock worth $13,603,991. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $329.52 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $262.03 and a 52-week high of $370.83. The stock has a market cap of $90.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $312.04 and a 200-day moving average of $311.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.35%.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.