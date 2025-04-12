Heritage Trust Co Purchases Shares of 2,259 Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Heritage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VMI. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 1,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th. William Blair downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Valmont Industries from $387.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Valmont Industries Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $284.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.71. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.01 and a 1 year high of $379.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.21. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 15.83%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

