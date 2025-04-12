Heritage Trust Co Takes $441,000 Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,596,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,552,961,000 after buying an additional 353,010 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,894,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $525,683,000 after acquiring an additional 483,722 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,868,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,730,000 after purchasing an additional 91,108 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,828,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,665,000 after purchasing an additional 88,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,213,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,759,000 after purchasing an additional 545,087 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $58.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.15 and a 200-day moving average of $79.12. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 98.20%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

