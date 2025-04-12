Heritage Trust Co Takes Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Heritage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 9,743 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN opened at $105.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $98.42 and a 12 month high of $187.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.99.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.44. Lennar had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

LEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lennar from $196.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.07.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

