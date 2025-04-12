Heritage Trust Co Takes Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Heritage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Associates Ltd. OH bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,633,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $5,367,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 55,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

NTRS stock opened at $88.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.30 and its 200 day moving average is $102.84. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $79.32 and a 1-year high of $114.67.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.30. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 3,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $429,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,794 shares in the company, valued at $9,242,722. This represents a 4.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jane Karpinski sold 2,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $251,828.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,883.88. The trade was a 11.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,335 shares of company stock worth $3,970,211 in the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTRS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $119.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $116.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $113.00 to $104.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.31.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

