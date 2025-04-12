Highest Performances (NASDAQ:PUYI) Trading Down 7.4% – Here’s What Happened

Highest Performances Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 75,388 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 950% from the average session volume of 7,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.
Highest Performances Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.46.
About Highest Performances
Highest Performances Holdings Inc engages in the provision of financial technology services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also offers insurance consulting, trust consulting, asset management, wealth management, and other ancillary services.
