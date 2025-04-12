Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.38, but opened at $21.93. Hillenbrand shares last traded at $20.60, with a volume of 191,423 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HI

Hillenbrand Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.69. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.46.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 7.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Hillenbrand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hillenbrand

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Hillenbrand by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 205,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 33,117 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hillenbrand by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,084,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,391,000 after buying an additional 105,865 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,739,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,163,000 after acquiring an additional 19,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,666,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,751,000 after acquiring an additional 59,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.