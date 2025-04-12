HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.64.

HIVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on HIVE Digital Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Get HIVE Digital Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HIVE

HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HIVE opened at $1.48 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.00. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 10.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.60 and a beta of 3.55.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. Analysts forecast that HIVE Digital Technologies will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HIVE Digital Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIVE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 332.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 962,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 740,247 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new position in HIVE Digital Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,058,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in HIVE Digital Technologies by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,562,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,003,000 after purchasing an additional 692,799 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in HIVE Digital Technologies by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,831,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 585,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in HIVE Digital Technologies by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 411,071 shares during the period. 24.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIVE Digital Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.