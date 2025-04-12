Hunting (LON:HTG) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 247 ($3.23) and last traded at GBX 254.50 ($3.33), with a volume of 808070 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 274 ($3.59).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Hunting from GBX 480 ($6.28) to GBX 490 ($6.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.85) price objective on shares of Hunting in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hunting currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 520 ($6.81).

Get Hunting alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HTG

Hunting Stock Down 1.6 %

Hunting Increases Dividend

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 302.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 317.07. The company has a market capitalization of £505.45 million, a PE ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.64, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Hunting’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio is 13.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Arthur James Johnson sold 470,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.86), for a total value of £1,388,774.45 ($1,817,767.60). Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

About Hunting

(Get Free Report)

Hunting is a global precision engineering group, which provides quality-assured products and services for the energy, aviation, commercial space, defence, medical, and power generation sectors.

Our strong focus on quality assured products, supported by rigorous health and safety procedures, ensures we assist in the delivery of energy safely and it is also the basis of our standing in this critical, global industry.

Our intellectual property portfolio enables the Hunting Group to maintain a leading technology edge, so that energy projects are delivered quicker and at lower cost with minimal impact on the environment.

Our people are our most important asset.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.