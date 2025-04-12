Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.90, but opened at $19.55. Ichor shares last traded at $18.69, with a volume of 56,567 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ICHR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ichor in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Ichor from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Ichor from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

Get Ichor alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ichor

Ichor Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.46. The company has a market cap of $585.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.51 and a beta of 1.88.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.14). Ichor had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ichor

In related news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $96,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,017.28. This represents a 23.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ichor

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Ichor by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Ichor by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.