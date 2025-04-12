Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. decreased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,550 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,129,855 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $551,625,000 after purchasing an additional 867,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Illumina by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,402,057 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $454,617,000 after buying an additional 27,618 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,727,827 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $354,933,000 after acquiring an additional 48,018 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,714,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Illumina by 32,837.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,348,131 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $180,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Stock Performance

ILMN stock opened at $74.78 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.70 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Illumina from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Illumina from $128.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Illumina

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.