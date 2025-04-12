Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.82 and traded as high as $37.00. Imperial Brands shares last traded at $37.00, with a volume of 154,893 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on IMBBY

Imperial Brands Trading Up 3.2 %

Imperial Brands Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.88.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.6779 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st.

About Imperial Brands

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.