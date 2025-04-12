InMode’s (INMD) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on InMode from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of INMD stock opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day moving average is $17.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.96. InMode has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $19.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of InMode by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 125,480 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 44,058 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of InMode by 18.2% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 37,196 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,044,640 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $34,657,000 after acquiring an additional 73,183 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of InMode by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,985 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in InMode in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. 68.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

