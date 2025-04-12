Insider Buying: 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Major Shareholder Purchases 30,000 Shares of Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $171,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,232,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,010,252.99. The trade was a 0.37 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 2,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $14,475.00.

On Monday, March 31st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 12,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.94 per share, for a total transaction of $74,250.00.

On Friday, March 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 2,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $11,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 5,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $30,050.00.

On Monday, March 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 30,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $177,600.00.

On Thursday, March 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 156,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.62 per share, for a total transaction of $879,530.00.

On Tuesday, March 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 15,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,665.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 61,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $403,820.00.

On Friday, February 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 56,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.91 per share, for a total transaction of $390,415.00.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $335.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLWS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLWS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

