Insider Buying: City of London (LON:CTY) Insider Buys £39,652 in Stock

City of London (LON:CTY – Get Free Report) insider Sally Lake purchased 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 431 ($5.64) per share, with a total value of £39,652 ($51,900.52).

City of London Price Performance

Shares of CTY opened at GBX 436 ($5.71) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 442.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 434.86. City of London has a 52-week low of GBX 382.27 ($5.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 458.50 ($6.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.66.

City of London Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 25th will be issued a GBX 5.40 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, May 25th. City of London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.35%.

City of London Company Profile

