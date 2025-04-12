Insider Buying: Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Director Acquires 4,105 Shares of Stock

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPLGet Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) Director Andy Mah acquired 4,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$48.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$200,488.20.

PPL opened at C$50.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.68. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of C$46.71 and a twelve month high of C$60.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$53.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$55.16.

PPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities set a C$66.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$62.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$59.31.

Pembina Pipeline is midstream company serving the Canadian and North American ( primarily Bakken) markets with an integrated product portfolio. The firms’ assets include pipelines and gas gathering, as well as assets across fractionation, storage, and propane exports.

