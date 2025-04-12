Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) COO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $7,545,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,681,872.70. The trade was a 28.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Carvana Stock Performance

NYSE CVNA opened at $206.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.20 and its 200-day moving average is $220.23. The firm has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.79 and a beta of 3.61. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $67.61 and a 12-month high of $292.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Carvana and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carvana from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Carvana from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 5.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 208,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,668,000 after buying an additional 11,240 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 27,368.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 215,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,026,000 after acquiring an additional 214,568 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Carvana by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Carvana by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Carvana by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 181,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,859,000 after purchasing an additional 81,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

