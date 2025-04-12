Insider Selling: OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Insider Sells 10,377 Shares of Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) insider Christopher J. Mckay sold 10,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $81,251.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,202.61. This trade represents a 4.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

OppFi Price Performance

Shares of OPFI opened at $8.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.65 million, a PE ratio of 52.71 and a beta of 1.61. OppFi Inc. has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $17.73.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $135.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.50 million. OppFi had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 1.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts expect that OppFi Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OppFi Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OppFi

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in OppFi by 249.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 617,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 440,582 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in OppFi by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 284,900 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its position in OppFi by 310.7% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 276,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 209,045 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in OppFi by 1,745.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 195,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OppFi in the 4th quarter worth $1,395,000. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OPFI shares. JMP Securities cut OppFi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citizens Jmp lowered OppFi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $13.00 price target on shares of OppFi in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

OppFi Company Profile

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

