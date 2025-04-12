Insider Selling: OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Insider Sells 10,377 Shares of Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) insider Christopher J. Mckay sold 10,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $81,251.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,202.61. This trade represents a 4.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
OppFi Price Performance
Shares of OPFI opened at $8.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.65 million, a PE ratio of 52.71 and a beta of 1.61. OppFi Inc. has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $17.73.
OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $135.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.50 million. OppFi had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 1.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts expect that OppFi Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
OppFi Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OppFi
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in OppFi by 249.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 617,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 440,582 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in OppFi by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 284,900 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its position in OppFi by 310.7% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 276,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 209,045 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in OppFi by 1,745.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 195,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OppFi in the 4th quarter worth $1,395,000. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OPFI shares. JMP Securities cut OppFi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citizens Jmp lowered OppFi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $13.00 price target on shares of OppFi in a report on Thursday, March 6th.
Read Our Latest Report on OppFi
OppFi Company Profile
OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than OppFi
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.