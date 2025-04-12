Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Shares Up 16.5% – Here’s What Happened

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) shares were up 16.5% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$2.23 and last traded at C$2.19. Approximately 1,238,531 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 229% from the average daily volume of 376,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.88.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, April 4th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$258.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, Director George Salamis bought 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.40 per share, with a total value of C$34,282.85. Insiders purchased a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $61,033 over the last ninety days. 17.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

