Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Stock Price Up 16.5% – Here’s What Happened

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) rose 16.5% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$2.23 and last traded at C$2.19. Approximately 1,238,531 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 229% from the average daily volume of 376,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.88.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

The stock has a market cap of C$258.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.47.

In other news, Director George Salamis purchased 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.40 per share, with a total value of C$34,282.85. Insiders have acquired a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $61,033 in the last ninety days. 17.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

