Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Trading 16.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 16.5% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$2.23 and last traded at C$2.19. 1,238,531 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 229% from the average session volume of 376,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.88.
Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Integra Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, April 4th.
In related news, Director George Salamis bought 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,282.85. Insiders acquired 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $61,033 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.78% of the company’s stock.
Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.
