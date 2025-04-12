Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Trading 16.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) were up 16.5% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$2.23 and last traded at C$2.19. Approximately 1,238,531 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 229% from the average daily volume of 376,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

Integra Resources Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Integra Resources

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$258.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.47.

In related news, Director George Salamis acquired 24,500 shares of Integra Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,282.85. Insiders acquired a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $61,033 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

