International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.53% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.69.

NYSE IFF opened at $73.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.45. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $65.85 and a fifty-two week high of $106.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin O’byrne bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.44 per share, with a total value of $522,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $522,860. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Freemont Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,143,882,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $452,363,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,437,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,658,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355,381 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,664,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $478,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,489,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $464,926,000 after buying an additional 1,121,414 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

