Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) Share Price Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $69.12 and traded as high as $70.06. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $69.94, with a volume of 56,897 shares traded.

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.10.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,968,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the third quarter worth $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 9,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 13,712 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.